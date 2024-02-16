Home / India News / Will probe incident involving LS member Pragya Singh Thakur: Akasa Air

Will probe incident involving LS member Pragya Singh Thakur: Akasa Air

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
Akasa Air on Friday said it will carry out a detailed investigation into the "deboarding experience" of BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur at the Delhi airport after she alleged that airline staff conspired and tried to cause loss to her.

Details about the incident that happened on February 15 after the member landed at the Delhi airport from Mumbai in an Akasa Air flight could not be immediately ascertained.

In a post on X on Friday, Thakur alleged that Akasa Air's duty manager Imran and his associates conspired and tried to cause loss to her.

Tagging civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, she requested the minister to take action about the incident.

"We regret the deboarding experience that Hon'ble Member of Parliament Ms Pragya Thakur had on our flight QP1120 on February 15, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to her.

"While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving on our services," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

Thakur represents Bhopal constituency in Lok Sabha.

Topics :Akasa AirPragya SinghBJPDelhi airportIGI Airport

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

