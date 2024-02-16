Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Relief for Congress as frozen bank accounts by I-T dept now operational

Relief for Congress as frozen bank accounts by I-T dept now operational

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the move to freeze the accounts just before the Lok Sabha elections is a deep assault on Indian democracy

Photo: PTI
Nandini Singh New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The Congress on Friday announced that the Income Tax (I-T) department had frozen the party's bank accounts, including those of the Youth Congress, weeks ahead of the announcement of dates for the general elections. However, just an hour after Congress's announcement, the accounts were unfrozen. 

Earlier in the day, party treasurer Ajay Maken called the move a "disturbing blow to the democratic process". The freeze reportedly stems from a tax demand of Rs 210 crore raised by the Income Tax department, which the Congress alleges is politically motivated and strategically timed to disrupt the party's poll preparations.

"Democracy doesn't exist; this is like a one-rule party, and the principal opposition party has been subjugated. We seek justice from the judiciary, media, and the people," Maken said.

 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also termed the move by the I-T department as "shocking" and "utterly shameful".

The freezing of the bank accounts also comes just hours after the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, struck down the electoral bonds scheme. The electoral bonds scheme, introduced by the government on January 2, 2018, was seen as a solution to replace cash donations and enhance transparency in political funding.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

