Relief for Congress as frozen bank accounts by I-T dept now operational

The Congress on Friday announced that the Income Tax (I-T) department had frozen the party's bank accounts , including those of the Youth Congress, weeks ahead of the announcement of dates for the general elections. However, just an hour after Congress's announcement, the accounts were unfrozen.

Earlier in the day, party treasurer Ajay Maken called the move a "disturbing blow to the democratic process". The freeze reportedly stems from a tax demand of Rs 210 crore raised by the Income Tax department, which the Congress alleges is politically motivated and strategically timed to disrupt the party's poll preparations.

"Democracy doesn't exist; this is like a one-rule party, and the principal opposition party has been subjugated. We seek justice from the judiciary, media, and the people," Maken said.





डरो मत मोदी जी, कांग्रेस धन की ताकत का नहीं, जन की ताकत का नाम है।



हम तानाशाही के सामने न कभी झुके हैं, न झुकेंगे।



भारत के लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए हर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता जी जान से लड़ेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2024



Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also termed the move by the I-T department as "shocking" and "utterly shameful".

The freezing of the bank accounts also comes just hours after the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, struck down the electoral bonds scheme. The electoral bonds scheme, introduced by the government on January 2, 2018, was seen as a solution to replace cash donations and enhance transparency in political funding.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel