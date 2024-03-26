Will take action on those involved in bank irregularities: PM to Sarasu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the BJP candidate in Kerala's Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, Prof T N Sarasu, on Tuesday and assured her that strict action would be taken against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the cooperative banks in the southern state.

Party leaders said Modi, who called Professor Sarasu, inquired about her campaign progress in the Alathur seat.

The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and the candidature of Sarasu, a retired college principal, was announced on Sunday.

During her conversation with the prime minister over the phone, Sarasu raised the issue of irregularities reported from certain cooperative banks in Kerala and sought his intervention to punish the guilty.

Responding to this, Modi said, "I am happy that, as the candidate, you are taking the issue of the people and common man's problems. It is a good thing for any public servant. I am happy to hear that you are raising the issue."



He said he had heard about it and had some details about it, agreeing with the candidate that "a lot of poor people have been affected."



"Our government will take strict action against everyone involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice. One more thing Sarasu ji I would like to tell you and that is that I will take legal advice and whatever property the ED (Enforcement Directorate) will attach and the money are involved, the common man's money, I will see that each and every paisa should return to the person concerned.

"We will strictly do that. On behalf of me, you can promise them that whatever property is attached by ED, that money will be returned to the people, those who had invested in the bank," Modi said.

One of the major cooperative scams was reported by the ruling CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur district. The matter is currently being investigated by the ED, which has arrested a few individuals and interrogated local leaders of the CPI(M) in Thrissur district for their alleged involvement in it.

The central agency had also attached properties of a few persons allegedly involved in the scam.

The Alathur Lok Sabha constituency includes seven assembly segments, with four located in Palakkad district and three in Thrissur district, respectively.