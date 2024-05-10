Home / India News / Windy surprise: Sudden, huge sandstorm hits Delhi; 'stay indoors,' says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this might be followed by light rain, offering much-needed relief for the city

thunderstorm, dust storm
A view of India Gate during a dust storm in New Delhi on late Tuesday
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Delhi weather: Parts of Delhi were hit by a sudden and massive sandstorm on Friday evening, turning the sky murky. This comes at a time when the national capital has been struggling with scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this might be followed by light rain, offering much-needed relief for the city.

In a post on the social media platform X, the agency said, "Duststorm/thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds with speeds of 50-70 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad)."

In another post, the IMD listed the expected impacts of the sandstorm. "Strong winds may damage plantations, horticulture, and standing crops," it said, adding that partial damage may also occur to "vulnerable structures."

It advised people to "stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid travel if possible."

"Take safe shelter; do not take shelter under trees," it added.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had predicted that the capital may witness drizzle late Friday.



"Due to the new active western disturbance, the capital will experience drizzle late Friday night, with a high chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, told PTI.

The weather office has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Saturday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Netizens took to social media to share videos and photos of things flying due to the storm.

Topics :IMDIMD on rainsIMD weather forecastHailstormDelhi weatherDelhiweather forecastdust stormstormRainfall

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

