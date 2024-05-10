Home / India News / Kejriwal bail: Celebrations at AAP office; workers dance to dhol beats

Kejriwal bail: Celebrations at AAP office; workers dance to dhol beats

Many supporters carried posters with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi written on them

Arvind Kejriwal bail, AAP workers celebrate
AAP workers celebrate after Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Clad in yellow T-shirts, AAP supporters danced to dhol beats and fed each other sweets at the party office here on Friday as they celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to grant Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in a money laundering case.

Slogans like "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye", "Modi ji ja rahe hain, Kejriwal ji aa rahe hain," and "Dekho dekho kon aaya, sher aaya sher aaya" rent the air at the AAP office.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Many supporters carried posters with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi written on them.

In a major relief to Kejriwal and the AAP, the Supreme Court earlier on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.


A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

Describing the interim bail as a blessing of Lord Hanuman to his devotee Kejriwal, AAP leaders said his release from the judicial custody will pave the way for "big changes" in the country.

At a joint press conference at the party office, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Kejriwal being granted interim bail after 40 days is no less than a miracle. There is also a divine hint that the prevailing conditions are going to change in the country. His release will pave the way for big changes in the country."

In posts on X, several other AAP leaders including Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Atishi as well as Sunita Kejriwal, the chief minister's wife, welcomed the development.

Polling for the last and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Also Read

Happy International Dance Day 2024: History, importance, wishes and quotes

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

Delhi HC rejects PIL for Arvind Kejriwal's bail, slaps Rs 75,000 fine

Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in jail after high blood sugar, says AAP

Lok Sabha elections: Sunita Kejriwal to lead AAP's campaign in Delhi today

Sexual abuse case: Third FIR filed against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

IMD weather update: Yellow alert for heavy showers across many cities

BJP MP Brij Bhushan charged with sexual harassment of 5 women wrestlers

Southern India tackles water scarcity as reservoir levels down at 15%: CWC

SC halts new mining leases in 4 states to safeguard Aravalli ecosystem

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalSunita KejriwalAAPAAP government

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story