Winter Session 2023 of Parliament to take place between December 4-22

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has announced the dates for the Winter Session 2023 of Parliament, which will take place from December 4 to December 22. The Parliament sessions will include 15 sittings over 19 days. The news came through a post made on the Union minister's official X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday evening.

The post read, "Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from December 4 and continue till December 22, having 15 sittings spread over 19 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session."

The sessions will begin a day after the counting of votes will take place in state Assembly elections in five states: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. The entire electoral process by the Election Commission of India is expected to wrap up by December 5. After this, the Budget session will commence between February and May, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The sessions will also take place in the new Parliament building that was inaugurated earlier this year on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Parliament held its first session on September 19 with a special winter session that discussed and subsequently passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or Women's Reservation Act.

While more details are awaited on the agenda for the Winter Session 2023, so far, Joshi has stated that "legislative business", among other items, will be discussed.

