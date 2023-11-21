Winter session of Parliament before Lok Sabha polls is usually short

The winter session of Parliament, which will begin next month, will be the second shortest of this Lok Sabha (the one in 2022 was the shortest with just 13 sittings). It will last barely 19 days, and will also be the 17th Lok Sabha’s last Parliament session before the country heads for a general election next year.

This is not an aberration. Data from PRS Legislative Research, a New-Delhi based independent institute that tracks the country’s legislative business, shows that shorter winter sessions before an election year are a norm.



The last winter session of the 16th Lok Sabha in 2018, convened ahead of the 2019 general election, had worked for just 74 hours. Compare that to the first winter session of the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, which had lasted over 200 hours.