Home / India News / Winter session of Parliament before Lok Sabha polls is usually short

Winter session of Parliament before Lok Sabha polls is usually short

The last winter session of the 16th Lok Sabha in 2018, convened ahead of the 2019 general election, had worked for just 74 hours

Samreen Wani New Delhi
Premium
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The winter session of Parliament, which will begin next month, will be the second shortest of this Lok Sabha (the one in 2022 was the shortest with just 13 sittings). It will last barely 19 days, and will also be the 17th Lok Sabha’s last Parliament session before the country heads for a general election next year.

This is not an aberration. Data from PRS Legislative Research, a New-Delhi based independent institute that tracks the country’s legislative business, shows that shorter winter sessions before an election year are a norm.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The last winter session of the 16th Lok Sabha in 2018, convened ahead of the 2019 general election, had worked for just 74 hours. Compare that to the first winter session of the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, which had lasted over 200 hours.

The first winter session of the 17th Lok Sabha had lasted about 240 hours. And the last one could put in 228 hours — provided both Houses of Parliament work for at least six hours each on all the 19 days set aside for business. The session is beginning late since the results of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are to be announced.

Meanwhile, the final winter session of the 15th Lok Sabha had lasted barely 10 days, and the two Houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, had collectively put in just 16 hours (chart 1).


Matters of legislation and those of national importance, which have gone undiscussed during the Budget or the monsoon session, are set aside for the winter session, which is typically the shortest of the year.

“The vagaries of government business should not be the only consideration of the length of a parliamentary session. Parliament should meet more regularly,” says Chakshu Roy, head of legislative and civic engagement, PRS Legislative Research. “It would ensure that Parliament focuses its attention on national issues that require deliberation.”

Data shows that a large part of the productive time in Parliament is spent on non-legislative matters such as discussion on motion of thanks by the President, conduct of fellow parliamentarians and so on.

The Lok Sabha spent one-fourth of its time discussing matters of legislation in the winter session of 2022 and just 11 per cent answering questions. Over 44 per cent of the time was spent on non-legislative matters. The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, spent a little over a third of its time on legislative business (chart 2).


Meanwhile, the winter session of 2024 — the first one of the 18th Lok Sabha — would likely be a longer one in keeping with past trends.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

In tricky terrains, Uttarkashi rescue ops without a definite deadline

Supreme Court orders Delhi govt to transfer ad funds for rapid rail project

Amid Gaza crisis, India donates $2.5 mn to UN for Palestinian refugees

PM Modi diverts attention, Adani dupes people: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

G20 virtual meet chance to discuss Delhi declaration execution: Kant

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Parliamentwinter sessionLok Sabha

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story