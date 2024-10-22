Winter travel itinerary: Top 8 places to visit in winter in India 2024

The much-awaited winter season is just a few days away and people are looking for places to enjoy the cold season away from their cities. If you are someone who loves to travel then the winter season could be the perfect time in a calendar year to enjoy the serene and pleasant view in different parts of the country. The weather will embrace the right amount of coolness helping you enjoy the sightseeing.

Top 8 places to visit in winter in India 2024

Alleppey

One popular place to visit in winter in India is Alleppey, known as the Venice of the East. The destination is home to backwaters, green landscapes and beautiful beaches. This place offers a romantic vibe and is ideal for partners who want to spend some quality time with each other. The key attractions in Alleppey are Alappuzha and Marari Beach, House boating on Punnamada Lake and Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary.

Wayanad

Kerala's Wayanad is popular for its lush green landscapes, wildlife, and misty weather making it an ideal destination to visit in winter in India. This could be the perfect place for nature lovers as it allows them the glance of Edakkal Caves, Chembra Peak, Kuruva Island and Karapuzha Dam.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is based in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu and it is popularly known as Princess of Hill Station. It is a popular choice for people, especially in winter. The key tourist attractions in the region are Kodai and Berijam lakes, Green Valley, Bear Shola Falls, Thalaiyar Falls, Kukkal caves and others.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's Nainital is a popular winter gateway. This is an ideal place for a peaceful treat where the visitors can enjoy boating, take a cable car ride, hike to a viewpoint, or simply roam around Mall Road, soaking crisp winter air and scenic beauty.

Ooty

Ooty is located in the Nilgiri Hills in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu which is one of the popular tourist places in India, especially during winter. The beautiful scenery, cool breeze and different picturesque tea plantations are a treat for the eyes. Ooty is not just beautiful but a cost-friendly option. Several movies including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Circus and Golmaal Again were shot in Ooty.

Coorg

Coorg is another popular place, popularly known as Scotland of India, thanks to its rich culture, picturesque scenery, waterfalls and stunning coffee estates. The key attractions here are Tamara Carnival, Madikeri Fort, Abbey and Iruppu Falls and Honnamana Kere Lake. It is as costly as Ooty.

Auli, Uttarakhand

India's premier skiing destination Auli is a perfect place for winter sports lovers which is surrounded by the Nanda Devi and Nar Parvat mountains. Apart from this, one can enjoy cable rides, snow trekking and panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks. Auli offers a great spot to those who seek peace and solitude in winter wonderland.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

The queen of hill stations, Simla is an ideal place which becomes even more stunning during the weekend. The Mall Road and Ridge are hotspots for winter activities, and offer Kufri which is ideal for skiing and horse riding. The toy train of Shimla through the snow-clad landscapes is a magical experience not to be missed.