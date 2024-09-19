Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Kanguva's new poster is out; movie gets a new release date. Check Details

Kanguva's new poster is out; movie gets a new release date. Check Details

The much-anticipated 'Kanguva' will now be released in theatres on November 14, the movie was earlier scheduled to be released on October 10 alongside Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Kanguva's new poster is out
Kanguva's new poster is out
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The makers of Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' have shared another poster of the movie with a revised release date. The poster is shared on the official Instagram handle of Studio Green, the film production house, confirming the release date to be November 14. The movie was earlier slated to hit theatres on October 10. 

The caption of the post reads, "The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness. #Kanguva’s mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24 (sic)." 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Siva's directorial Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive movie of the year, made with a budget of Rs 350 crore, which might be bigger than Singham, and several other big films. The shooting for the movie took place in seven different countries on multiple continents. 

The technical department that worked on the action and cinematography of the movie was hired from Hollywood. The movie boasts that it is one of the biggest war sequences featuring over 10,000 people.

Apart from Suriya, the movie also features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda. 

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist

Bobby Deol will play the role of Udhiran, an antagonist. Bobby Deol who is working with Suriya for the first time said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," reported news agency ANI. Suriya also shared his experience of working with the Animal star. ANI quoted Suriya as saying, "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger."

What is the release date of Kanguva?

The film was initially slated to release in theatres on October 10, however, the makers have revised the release date and now the movie will be released on November 14, 2024. 

More From This Section

National Cinema Day 2024: Watch favourite movies in theatres at just Rs 99

'Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya': Woman threatens Salman Khan's father

British rock sensation 'Coldplay' confirms concert in Mumbai after 9 years

Diljit Dosanjh gets notice over 'Manipulation' in Dil-Luminati tour ticket

Battling age-related issues, Himesh Reshammiya's father passes away at 87

What is the budget of Kanguva?

The movie is made with a budget of Rs 350 crore.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kerala filmmakers plan to form alternative body to represent the fraternity

Dabur to set up 1st plant in South India, to invest Rs 400 cr in TN: Rajaa

Varalakshmi Vratham 2024: Know all about this South Indian celebration

Double iSmart trailer out; Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt race for immortality

Premium

M&A wave set to wash over South cement market, say industry experts

Topics :south indiamoviesIndian moviesEntertainment

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story