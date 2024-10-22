REPL bags order from TN to prepare master plans for 12 urban local bodies

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) has received a work order from the Tamil Nadu government to prepare GIS-based master plans for 12 Urban Local Bodies. REPL is into urban development and infrastructure consultancy. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a statement on Tuesday, REPL said the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), the government of Tamil Nadu, has appointed the company to prepare GIS-based master plans for 12 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under AMRUT 2.0 Sub-Scheme. This assignment is aligned with the Tamil Nadu government's strategic focus on fostering planned and sustainable development, leveraging advanced GIS technology to create cities that are more efficient, resilient, and more livable, it added.

REPL will conduct a thorough assessment of the existing conditions and identify development trends at the regional level. This involves a comprehensive review and analysis of current development patterns, identifying gaps, potential development, and formulating strategic recommendations & proposals within the context of both present and future scenarios.

Pradeep Misra, CMD of REPL, said, "The preparation of these GIS-based master plans presents a significant opportunity to guide the sustainable growth of these planning areas. Our approach will be holistic, incorporating disaster management, housing, infrastructure, and economic development."



The 12 ULBs are under the package 1 and 5. Package 1 comprises Theni Allinagaram, Valparai, Udhagamandalam, Cumbam, Bodinayakanur, and Mettupalayam ULBs. Package 5 comprises Edappadi, Udumalaipettai, Gobichettipalayam, Dharapuram, Mettur, and Pollachi ULBs.

In addition to this project, REPL is actively involved in several other assignments in the region for both the state and central governments, including Madurai Smart City, Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2, development plan for Chennai Outer Ring Road Growth Corridor and street vending plan for Chennai City.