Larsen & Toubro unit wins major energy management projects in South India

Larsen & Toubro ’s (L&T) Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business, through its Digital Energy Solutions (DES) division, has secured a mandate to develop and implement advanced Energy Management Systems across multiple regional and state load dispatch centers in Southern India. This project adds to L&T DES’s expanding global portfolio of intelligent grid modernisation and digitalisation solutions, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Projects across Andhra, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

L&T DES will implement these Energy Management Systems, or EMS, in 12 control rooms at the Southern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (RLDC) and various State Load Dispatch Centers (SLDC) across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

This upgrade will include both main and backup configurations and will be executed without any disruption to the existing systems. The L&T-Spark-CRI platform, which integrates substation data, will play a key role in the control room modernisation.

The systems will monitor and control the flow of energy in real-time across the electricity transmission network, ensuring secure and reliable grid operations. The project aims to enhance the efficiency of the Southern grid by incorporating advanced control room applications from leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“In line with L&T’s ethos of technology for sustainable growth, and banking on our deep domain expertise in Power T&D and Renewable generation areas, we are happy to speed up the data driven transition of our customers," T Madhava Das, whole-time director & senior executive vice president (utilities) – Larsen & Toubro said.

Projects across USA and West Asia

More From This Section

Aside from India, L&T DES has also secured key mandates in the USA, including the upgradation of a power and transmission control room in the western United States, which will involve one of the most complex configurations with more than 15 EMS hosts. The project’s scope includes improving situational awareness and grid reliability through advanced real-time applications.

In Puerto Rico, L&T DES is also working on an interconnection simulation study and substation control engineering for eight renewable hybrid substations. Upon successful completion of the design phase for the first substation, L&T was awarded a contract to implement its L&T-Spark-HECS (Hybrid Energy Management and Control System). The solution integrates solar, energy storage, and substation supervisory control into a single platform, marking one of the first fully integrated implementations of its kind.

In India, L&T DES has been implementing its L&T-Spark-HECS system to monitor and control a 185 MW solar hybrid plant with 254 MWH energy storage capacity in Bihar.

Globally, L&T-Spark-PPC (Solar Power Plant Controller) technology powers multiple large-scale solar plants across India and West Asia. A recent milestone includes the 700 MW ArRass solar plant in Saudi Arabia, which is now live and powered by L&T's control systems, monitoring over 200 solar inverters.