Noida Airport to start flight operations from April 2025; key details

Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is set to commence commercial operations on April 17, 2025, with around 30 flights scheduled for both domestic and international routes. In the initial phase, 25 flights will connect key domestic destinations, while three flights will cater to international locations. Additionally, two flights will be dedicated to cargo services.

Once completed, Jewar Airport is expected to become Asia's largest and the world's fourth-largest airport, significantly enhancing air travel capacity in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Plans for domestic and international routes Early discussions suggest that the first international flights from Noida airport will be bound for Singapore, Dubai, and Zurich, with Zurich being notable as the headquarters of the airport's concessionaire. Domestically, the airport will connect to major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dehradun, and Hubli.

Consultations are currently underway between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airline partners IndiGo and Akasa Air regarding the launch of domestic routes.

Expansion plans for future phases

The airport is being developed in four phases, with the initial phase focusing on establishing a passenger terminal complex spanning 101,590 sq m, a 3.9 km runway, and necessary support facilities. This first phase, covering 1,334 hectares in Jewar, is expected to accommodate up to 12 million passengers annually, manage 100,000 flights, and has an estimated investment of around $730.5 million.

The foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, with commercial operations anticipated to commence by April 2025.

Upon completion of all phases, the airport will feature six runways, allowing it to handle up to 70 million passengers per year and facilitate 489,700 aircraft movements annually. The airport will also include a second passenger terminal and advanced cargo facilities, reinforcing its role as a major air cargo gateway for northern India.

More From This Section

Ticket bookings and licensing process

Bookings for international flights are expected to open 90 days before the airport’s official inauguration, while domestic tickets will be available six weeks prior. In December, the airport’s concessionaire plans to submit an application for an aerodrome licence, which is projected to be approved within 90 days. The licence is expected to be granted by March 2025, aligning with the airport’s opening.

Operations delayed

Noida airport was initially scheduled to start operations in September 2023, but after a high-level meeting involving NIAL, Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL), DGCA, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the opening was postponed to April 2024.

Earlier this month, the airport successfully completed calibration of its Instrument Landing System, a crucial element for assisting pilots during low visibility. Several trial runs are scheduled over the coming months to test the runway’s readiness.

Environmental considerations

In a notable first for India, Noida International Airport is designed to achieve net-zero emissions, underscoring a commitment to sustainable development. This initiative aligns with global trends towards environmentally responsible airport operations.