With El Nino looming large, Centre to prepare contingency plan for farmers



The agriculture ministry has reportedly set up a system for advisory services and forecasts for the main agricultural belt of India based on the rainfall scenarios, it added. Amid high chances of El Nino during the monsoon season this year, the Centre will soon develop a contingency plan to protect farmers and mitigate the potential harm to the output, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Thursday.



IMD had earlier predicted that some parts of west-central and some pockets of northeast India are likely to receive normal to below-normal rainfall this year. The ministry is expected to develop advisories specific to different regions to help farmers avoid any damage to the crops. It is also consulting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for it.



The probability, however, rises to 80 per cent in September. In India, as a whole, however, the agency has predicted a normal rainfall with a 70 per cent probability of El Nino between June and August.



IMD also stated that 40 per cent of the EL Nino years in the past were years of normal or above normal rainfall. El Nino is the unusual heating of the surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It is usually linked to the deficient rainfall in India.