With new youth policy, Rajasthan to be leading Indian state by 2030: Gehlot

The youth have the power to bring change in society and their energy and ability to innovate can give a new direction to our society, he added

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that with the new youth policy, Rajasthan will become the leading state of the country by 2030. The youth policy will be released soon and a youth development and welfare fund of Rs 500 crore will also be set up, he said.

Addressing the state level youth mahapanchayat 'Yuva Sankalp' organised at the Agricultural Research Centre here here, Gehlot said the youth policy will become a powerful medium to make the government's Vision 2030 a reality.

A presentation on the new youth policy was shown at the programme and a short film on it was also screened later. Youth Board President Sitaram Lamba handed over the draft of the new youth policy to the chief minister.

The chief minister said that his government has taken many important decisions in the interest of the youth. The state government is continuously working for the welfare of the youth, their employment and skill development, and making efforts to provide them with higher education opportunities, he said.

Meanwhile, new decisions are being taken for better law and order in the state, the chief minister said. Strict action is being taken by maintaining a record of miscreants, he said.

The government is also running a campaign against bars and night clubs that remain open beyond the stipulated time, Gehlot said, adding that strict action will be taken against them.

Highlighting the policy of compulsory First Information Report (FIR), Gehlot said it has increased the public's faith in the police. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to also implement mandatory FIR policy on a national level.

Expressing deep concern over the increasing incidents of suicide among students, the chief minister said that parents should promote positive thinking by establishing dialogue with their children. He also said parents should not to create any kind of mental pressure on students regarding their career and added that the latter should be provided counselling if needed.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi stressed that the youth also need to be aware of the working of parliamentary democracy. With this, all public welfare schemes could reach the beneficiaries easily, he said.

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

