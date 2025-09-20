Home / India News / Woman finds eight diamonds worth several lakh at mine in MP's Panna

Woman finds eight diamonds worth several lakh at mine in MP's Panna

Rachna Goldar, a local resident in her 50s, found eight precious stones with a total weight of 2.53 carats, six of which are of high quality

lab-grown diamonds
Goldar, mother to three grown-up children, had taken a mining lease in the Hazara Mudda area and found the stones while digging
Press Trust of India Panna (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A woman labourer has found eight diamonds, which could fetch her lakhs of rupees, at a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said on Saturday.

Rachna Goldar, a local resident in her 50s, found eight precious stones with a total weight of 2.53 carats, six of which are of high quality, the official said.

Diamond expert Anupam Singh said, "The biggest diamond weighs 0.79 carat. Besides, two stones are off-colour."  He said Goldar deposited the stones at the district diamond office, from where they will be put up for auction, and are likely to be worth several lakh rupees.

Goldar, mother to three grown-up children, had taken a mining lease in the Hazara Mudda area and found the stones while digging.

She expressed hope that the auction proceeds would improve her financial condition.

In Panna, an eight-metre mining plot is leased for Rs 200 annually. Diamond auctions are held every three months with traders from across the country participating.

The final auction price is subject to a 12 per cent government deduction, including 11 per cent royalty and 1 per cent TDS, with the remaining amount given to the discoverer, people engaged in mining said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhavnagar, inaugurates ₹34,200 crore projects

Rail blockade by Kurmis hits Jharkhand train services, key routes disrupted

HC approves Glocal-UpHealth settlement in $110 mn arbitration dispute

MMRDA temporarily halts Mumbai monorail for upgrades, fleet overhaul

Mercury to rise in Delhi as monsoon retreats; rains wreak havoc in Solapur

Topics :Madhya PradeshminesdiamondDiamonds

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story