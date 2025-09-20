Home / India News / MMRDA temporarily halts Mumbai monorail for upgrades, fleet overhaul

MMRDA temporarily halts Mumbai monorail for upgrades, fleet overhaul

Mumbai monorails
MMRDA also planned to facilitate the complete overhauling and retrofitting of older rakes to ensure glitch-free performance | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has temporarily suspended monorail services on Saturday.

Following the suspension, MMRDA plans to make several upgrades to the monorails. For instance, the city's metropolitan authorities plan to install a new block to enable faster integration of new rolling stock.

To enhance the operations of monorail services, the CBTC signalling systems will be upgraded, and the existing fleet will be refurbished during the suspension.

Earlier, on September 17, the MMRDA had decided to suspend monorail services to improve the monorail service system and prepare it for future needs. These services were suspended to enable uninterrupted installation, commissioning and integrated testing of new rakes and signalling systems. Additionally, MMRDA also planned to facilitate the complete overhauling and retrofitting of older rakes to ensure glitch-free performance.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, the Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, had asserted that this suspension is a carefully thought-out step to rejuvenate the Monorail.

"This temporary block is a carefully thought-out step to rejuvenate the Monorail. By inducting new rakes, deploying advanced CBTC signalling, and refurbishing the existing fleet, we are ensuring that the system becomes safer, more dependable, and future-ready. We value the patience of citizens and assure them that when the Monorail returns, it will be with renewed strength, reliability, and the confidence to serve Mumbai better," said Mukherjee.

Additionally, the metropolitan organisation is planning to make major upgrades to Mumbai's monorails.To enhance safety, reduce train intervals, and improve service reliability, the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, indigenously developed in Hyderabad, is being installed for the first time in the Mumbai Monorail.

This signalling system consists of five electronic interlockings installed at 32 locations. It also includes 260 Wi-Fi access points, 500 RFID tags, 90 train detection systems, and several WATC units. Moreover, in collaboration with SMH Rail, MMRDA has also procured ten new Make-in-India rakes from M/s MEDHA company.

Commenting on monorail services, Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chairman of MMRDA, stated that following the new upgrades, the existing fleet will ensure safer and more reliable services for citizens.

"The block of the Monorail is a vital step in strengthening Mumbai's transport backbone. The introduction of new rakes, advanced CBTC signalling, and the refurbishment of the existing fleet will ensure safer and more reliable services for citizens. This short block is necessary to complete the work with speed and precision. With the cooperation of Mumbaikars, we will bring back the Monorail in a stronger form," said Shinde.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

