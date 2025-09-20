Rail blockade by Kurmis hits Jharkhand train services, key routes disrupted

Defying prohibitory orders, a rail blockade by Kurmis is underway at various stations in Jharkhand on Saturday morning, disrupting train services partially in the state, officials said.

The protestors were seen sitting on tracks at Rai station in Ranchi, Parasnath in Giridih and Chandrpura in Bokaro district under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS) to press their demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to a statement issued by the railways, train services in the jurisdiction of the South Eastern Railway (SER) and Dhanbad division of the East Central Railway (ECR) have been partially affected due to the agitation by Adivasi Kudmi Samaj.

"At least three trains, including Hatia-Barddhaman Memu and Tatanagar-Gua-Tatanagar Memu, have been cancelled, one has been short-terminated and four were controlled," it said. Security personnel were trying to pacify the protestors and making efforts to clear the railway tracks, the officials said. Several political parties, including AJSU, extended their support to the demonstrations by the Kurmis. In view of the stir, the Ranchi administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in a 300-metre radius of various stations falling in the district. The order is effective at Muri, Silli, Khalari and Tatisilwai from 8 pm on Friday to 8 am on September 21, according to an official statement.