NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Bihar, asking him to personally look into the matter and ensure a fair and timely investigation

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Days after a team from Bihar's mining department, including a woman officer, was attacked by miscreants, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday condemned the incident and took cognisance of it.

"The reported crime against a female officer is appalling, and the Commission strongly condemns such an act. The audacity of the group of men who brutally assaulted the female police officer in broad daylight raises serious concerns about the safety and security of women in the State of Bihar," said the women right's body in a statement.

NCW seeks arrest of all accused

NCW chairperson has also written to the Director General of Police, Bihar, asking him to personally look into the matter and ensure a fair and timely investigation.

If the allegations are found to be true, the relevant provisions must be invoked in the FIR, said the statement.

The Commission has also demanded that all of the accused be arrested immediately.

Sand mining goons attack govt officials

On Monday, three mining department officers were injured in a stone pelting incident when a team had gone for inspection and searches as part of its drive to check illegal mining in Bihta block of Patna district.

“While the mining department officers were inspecting and seizing vehicles, a group of suspected illegal sand miners started throwing stones at them,” said police.

Video grabs of the incident showed some people provoking others to attack the mining officers. They were also heard using abusive language against the raiding team.


Police later arrested 44 persons and seized 50 vehicles.

"A group of anti-social elements attacked a district mining officer while she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. 44 arrested while 3 have been injured including the district mining officer and two mining inspectors," Rajesh Kumar, SP, Patna (West) told news agency ANI.

(With agency input)

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

