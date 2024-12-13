Woman's death in 'Pushpa-2' screening: HC grants interim bail to Allu Arjun

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted a four-week interim bail to actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by the city police in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest movie 'Pushpa 2' here last week.

The HC order came shortly after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court. He was sent to the jail at Chanchalguda here following the remand, amid tight security arrangements.

The HC pronounced the order granting bail to Arjun while he was being taken to the jail.

Allu Arjun not at fault, says husband of woman who died at 'Pushpa 2' premiere The husband of a woman who died when fans jostled during the December 4 premiere show of 'Pushpa 2' at a film theatre here, said on Friday he doesn't hold the film's male lead Allu Arjun "responsible for the tragedy". Bhaskar, the woman's husband, stated he was "ready to withdraw" his case over the incident. "Allu Arjun is not at fault for coming to the theatre. I am ready to withdraw my case," he told reporters.

Bhaskar added that he was not informed by the police about Arjun's arrest and learned about it only from the news.

His eight-year-old son, who suffered serious injuries in the incident, has been undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital here. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)