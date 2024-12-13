Kannada actor Darshan and others granted bail in Renukaswamy murder case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Along with Darshan, the court also gave bail to his friend Pavithra Gowda and seven others who are still in jail in connection with the case.

The actor was arrested on June 11 this year for allegedly killing Renukaswamy, his fan, on June 8 for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The actor was earlier lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but when a photograph went viral showing him relaxing with some of the jail inmates, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

Darshan is presently hospitalised for back pain.

Pavithra Gowda will not be released immediately, sources said, adding that the procedure would require two more days and may come out of jail on Monday.

On June 9, the body of 33-year-old Renukaswamy was discovered near a drain in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru, bearing multiple injuries.

Investigations revealed that Renukaswamy was abducted from Chitradurga and allegedly tortured before his death.

Following the discovery, four individuals surrendered to the police, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial dispute. However, inconsistencies in their statements led authorities to suspect a larger conspiracy.

Subsequent investigations implicated actor Darshan, his associate Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others.

On June 11, 2024, Darshan was arrested in Mysuru and brought to Bengaluru for questioning.

By June 16, all suspects were arrested and produced before the court.

Reacting to the bail granted to the actor, Renukaswamy's father Kashinath Shivanagouda said he has faith in judiciary.

"I got to know through the media that the criminals who killed my son got bail. I don't have the details of it. We have faith in the judiciary. Bail may have been granted, but we have firm belief that the accused will be punished," he told reporters in Chitradurga.

He once again requested the government to grant a permanent job to his daughter-in-law who recently gave birth to a child.

Meanwhile, following the news about bail given to Darshan, his fans burst into celebration.

A huge crowd of his followers gathered outside the BGS Global Hospital on Uttarahalli-Kengeri Road. They garlanded his photograph, performed 'aarti', offered 'abhisheka' with milk and broke coconuts.

As a precautionary measure, police beefed up security near the hospital as well as the actor's residence.

Celebrations also took place in Ballari, where the actor was lodged in the jail before being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment of his back pain.

Also, fans celebrated in Chitradurga, Hubballi, Raichur, Davangere and a few other parts of the state.

It may be noted that Renukaswamy hailed from Chitradurga.