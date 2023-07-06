Home / India News / Woman shot dead outside a school in Manipur's Imphal West district

Woman shot dead outside a school in Manipur's Imphal West district

They said she had gone near the school at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi under Lamphel police station on some work but was not connected with any school

Press Trust of India Imphal
Representative Image (Photo: ANI Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
A woman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside a school in Manipur's Imphal West district on Thursday morning, officials said.

They said she had gone near the school at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi under Lamphel police station on some work but was not connected with any school.

The incident occurred a day after classes 1 to 8 began in the state after two months because of the violence.

Following the killing, a tribal organisation demanded imposition of President's Rule in the northeastern state.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) identified the woman as Donngaihching, a mentally ill person who lived on alms provided by locals.

We again urge the central government to relieve the incapable state government and impose President's Rule immediately, the ITLF said in a statement.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

