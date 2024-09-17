Women empowerment key to Odisha's development: PM Modi in Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said women empowerment is key to development of Odisha, asserting that the third NDA government at the Centre, in its first 100 days, has taken a slew of steps for their welfare.

Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar, he said the promises made by the BJP before the elections this year were being fulfilled at a "rapid pace".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In the first 100 days of the third NDA government, major steps were taken for uplift of the poor, farmers and youth along with the empowerment of women.

"Women's empowerment is key to Odisha's development," Modi said after launching the state government's flagship Subhadra Yojana.