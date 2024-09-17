Women empowerment key to Odisha's development: PM Modi in Bhubaneswar

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In the first 100 days of the third NDA government, major steps were taken for uplift of the poor, farmers and youth along with the empowerment of women

Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age group of 21-60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29 | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said women empowerment is key to development of Odisha, asserting that the third NDA government at the Centre, in its first 100 days, has taken a slew of steps for their welfare.

Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar, he said the promises made by the BJP before the elections this year were being fulfilled at a "rapid pace".

"In the first 100 days of the third NDA government, major steps were taken for uplift of the poor, farmers and youth along with the empowerment of women.

"Women's empowerment is key to Odisha's development," Modi said after launching the state government's flagship Subhadra Yojana.

Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age group of 21-60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

"As promised, we opened Ratna Bhandar at Puri's Jagannath temple after coming to power in the state," he said.

PM Modi also announced that the Centre has decided to add 75,000 medical seats in the country.

"In the first 100 days of the third NDA government at the Centre, we decided to build 3 crore pucca houses for poor people.


Topics :Narendra Modiwomen empowermentOdisha

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

