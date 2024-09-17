Arvind Kejriwal's resignation: AAP's game-changer stumps BJP yet again

Arvind Kejriwal ’s politics is not about adhering to convention but about redefining it. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has consistently outmanoeuvred the well-funded and formidable Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by playing the game on his own terms. In a striking move, akin to his earlier surprise resignation from the Delhi Chief Minister’s post, Kejriwal has once again turned the political tide, leaving the BJP scrambling to adapt to his unpredictable strategy.

Kejriwal, the only sitting Chief Minister to be jailed, resisted pressure to step down while facing corruption charges. His six-month stint in Tihar Jail amid allegations of receiving bribes from liquor companies in the Delhi excise policy case set the stage for another political masterstroke. Released on bail by the Supreme Court in mid-September, Kejriwal dropped another bombshell: His resignation from the Delhi Chief Minister's post.

This move blunted the BJP’s attack ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025, wiping out the advantages they had carefully built, from highlighting anti-incumbency to alleged corruption. By stepping down, Kejriwal transformed from a “Chief Minister out on bail” to a mere MLA fighting for vindication. The BJP’s narrative crumbled, and Kejriwal’s political genius shone through.

Beginning of Kejriwal’s unconventional rise



Kejriwal’s journey of disrupting BJP’s political ambitions began in 2013 when the AAP prevented the BJP from forming a government in Delhi, despite its strong showing in the polls. Kejriwal famously promised not to ally with either the Congress or the BJP, swearing on his children, yet took over as Chief Minister with Congress support in a hung Assembly. His government lasted only 49 days. But his anti-corruption rhetoric left a lasting impact, paving the way for his eventual political dominance.

AAP’s political resurgence in 2015



After resigning in 2014, Kejriwal led the AAP to a resounding victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, winning 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP, despite dominating at the national level, was relegated to the opposition in Delhi, thanks to Kejriwal’s ability to reposition himself as a man of the people and regain public trust after his brief resignation.

2023: Kejriwal’s boldest move yet



The 2020 Delhi elections once again solidified Kejriwal’s grip on the capital, but it wasn’t without challenges. The excise policy case and the jailing of key AAP leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia put immense pressure on the party. Kejriwal himself was arrested, becoming the first sitting Chief Minister to be imprisoned. Yet, instead of bowing out, he stood his ground, comparing the persecution of AAP leaders to the freedom struggle against British rule.

This defiance culminated in his decision to resign shortly after his release on bail. In a single stroke, Kejriwal disarmed the BJP, removing the taint of being a “Chief Minister out on bail” and framing the upcoming election as a moral referendum. Every vote for him, he claims, will be a vote for exoneration in the excise case, a narrative that further complicates the BJP’s electoral calculus.

Atishi: A strategic successor



Kejriwal’s decision to elevate Atishi, a highly educated and capable leader who has managed key portfolios, as his successor as Chief Minister is yet another calculated move. The BJP, already reeling from Kejriwal’s unpredictability, will find it difficult to attack a leader of Atishi’s credentials and integrity. Her appointment as the new face of AAP’s governance further distances the party from the shadow of the liquor scandal, allowing Kejriwal to take a backseat in the government while leading the charge against the BJP in the election campaign.

‘Sheeshmahal’ and the Aam Aadmi image



By stepping down, Kejriwal also sheds the baggage of his luxurious Civil Lines residence, dubbed ‘Sheeshmahal’ for its opulence. This move allows him to reconnect with his aam aadmi image, distancing himself from the optics of excess that the BJP had previously seized upon. His populist appeal, now untainted by charges of indulgence, gives him a fresh platform to engage with voters.

A political sixer with resignation



Kejriwal’s resignation is a strategic move that undercuts the BJP’s main attack ahead of the Delhi elections. Stepping down as Chief Minister, he positions himself not as a leader under siege, but as an MLA fighting corruption charges, reframing the contest as a struggle between truth and persecution. This bold move is likely to resonate with voters who see him as a political disruptor — someone who defies the conventional playbook, often with significant impact.

With a new Chief Minister in place and Kejriwal leading the charge from the front, the BJP finds itself once again at a disadvantage, playing catch-up in a city where Kejriwal’s brand of unconventional politics continues to set the agenda.

In the end, Arvind Kejriwal is not just a politician; he is a master of the political chessboard, playing moves that few can anticipate and even fewer can counter. His latest resignation is yet another chapter in a career that has been defined by defying expectations and changing the rules of the game.