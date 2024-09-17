The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (September 17) marked 100 days in office for its third consecutive term, coinciding with the PM’s 74th birthday. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) resumed office for its third term with Modi’s sweariin on June 9, alongside the Union Cabinet members.

Despite forming the government with a narrower majority compared to 2014 and 2019 and depending on allies such as Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party, the first 100 days of this term have been marked by significant policy introductions and notable reversals. Key changes include the withdrawal of the Broadcast Bill, the elimination of the indexation benefit on property transactions, a halt on lateral hiring for government positions, and the referral of the Waqf Amendment Bill to a parliamentary select committee.

As the government looks ahead to the rest of its five-year term, here are the key policies announced so far:

Infrastructure development outlay

With ‘Sabka Vikas’ as the foundation of PM Modi’s governance, projects worth Rs 3 trillion were approved in the first 100 days, focusing on roads, railways, ports, and aviation. Among these, Maharashtra’s Wadhavan Mega Port, costing Rs 76,200 crore, is expected to be one of the top 10 ports globally. The government approved the construction or upgrade of 62,500 kilometres of roads and bridges, connecting 25,000 villages, with Rs 49,000 crore in central assistance.

An additional Rs 50,600 crore was approved for enhancing India’s road network, including eight National High-Speed Road Corridor projects covering 936 kilometres. The foundation stone for the Shinkhun-La Tunnel, linking Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, was also laid. Meanwhile, eight new railway lines were sanctioned, creating 4.42 crore man-days of employment.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi will be developed, and new civil enclaves at Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar were approved. Airstrips in Agatti and Minicoy in Lakshadweep were also greenlit, along with expansion plans for the Bangalore Metro (Phase 3), Pune Metro, and Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project.

Announcements for farmers’ welfare

In one of its early actions post-re-election, the government disbursed Rs 20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers under the 17th instalment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. According to government data, Rs 3 trillion has been distributed to 12.33 lakh farmers so far. Additionally, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops in 2024-25 was increased, benefiting around 12 crore farmers by Rs 2 trillion. The Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh received Rs 12,100 crore in funding, and seven major schemes were launched with a total allocation of Rs 14,200 crore.

Other initiatives include drafting a new National Cooperative Policy, scrapping the Minimum Export Price (MEP) on onions and Basmati rice, lowering the export duty on onions from 40 per cent to 20 per cent, approving a Rs 2,000-crore ‘Mission Mausam’ to build climate resilience, and launching the Agrisure fund to support agricultural startups and rural businesses.

Mixed Budget for the middle class

In its initial days, the Modi 3.0 government expanded the income tax bracket from Rs 3-6 lakh to Rs 3-7 lakh. The standard deduction for salaried employees opting for the new tax regime was increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, and the family pension exemption limit was raised to Rs 25,000. A Unified Pension Scheme was also introduced, allowing employees with 25 years of service to receive 50 per cent of their average basic salary as a pension.

The government also sanctioned three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and installed solar energy systems in over 2.5 lakh homes between January and August this year.

Ease of doing business for startups

The government abolished the 31 per cent angel tax, which had burdened startups since 2012, and reduced corporate tax for foreign companies from 40 per cent to 35 per cent. Additionally, a Rs 1,000-crore venture capital fund was established for space-sector startups.

The MUDRA loan limit was increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, a credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs was launched to provide collateral-free loans, and e-commerce export hubs for traditional artisans were announced.



Bharatiya Nyay Samhita and other govt policies

Modi’s government also introduced three new laws — Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—to replace outdated colonial criminal laws. The National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFIES) was approved, with a budget of Rs 2,254 crore over five years (2024-29) to improve the criminal justice system.

Women and youth empowerment

A package of Rs 2 trillion was approved to increase youth employment and skill development during the full Budget for FY25, with the government targeting one crore youth for internships at top Indian companies. For first-time employees under the EPFO, the government will provide an incentive of up to Rs 15,000 in three instalments.

For women, the government allocated Rs 2,500 crore to the Community Investment Fund to support 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self Help Groups. The MUDRA loan limit was also raised to Rs 20 lakh.

Strengthening healthcare system

Expanding the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the government last week announced free insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh to citizens above 70 years of age. Customs duty exemptions were also granted for three cancer medications.

Controversies of Modi 3.0

However, the Modi 3.0 administration encountered significant challenges during its initial 100 days. Critics have expressed concerns over issues of infrastructure and corruption, citing failures in 56 key projects, including airports and statues. Additionally, there have been security lapses, with 26 terror attacks resulting in the deaths of 21 soldiers. The administration’s performance has been scrutinised amid these ongoing challenges.

Questions have also been raised about economic performance, citing record-high unemployment, declining foreign direct investment, and allegations involving the Prime Minister’s associate, Adani. Moreover, the handling of issues in Manipur and Ladakh, as well as crimes against women, has come under scrutiny.