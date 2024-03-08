Work-balance main obstacle in women's career progress, says report

Women’s representation in leadership positions has increased over the years but work-life balance is an obstacle in their careers, a majority of respondents told a survey published recently.

Hero Vired’s report called 'Women in Modern Workplaces in India' surveyed attitudes on challenges women face in the workplace, work-life balance, leadership, and barriers to learning new skills. March 8 is International Women’s Day

The survey, which had 200,000 women as its respondents, found that 70 per cent of them identify work-life balance as the primary obstacle in their career advancement. The finding underscores the need for strategies to address the balance between professional responsibilities and personal commitments in workplaces, it said.

Despite biases such as limited advancement and salary gaps, the report said women found promising signs of progress in diversity and inclusion efforts. As many as 77 per cent of respondents said representation of women in leadership positions has increased compared to previous years. They attributed the trend to supportive leadership, gender-inclusive hiring, promotion practices, and diversity initiatives of organisations.

Moreover, 78 per cent of respondents said having women in leadership positions contributes to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace. As many as 59 per cent of the respondents said that women in today's workforce have equal opportunities as men.

The report addressed challenges faced by women returning to work after a hiatus, including feeling out of touch with technological advancements, concerns about skill degradation, and difficulties in finding suitable job opportunities. In addition, 55 per cent of respondents advocated for specialised upskilling programs for women returning to work after a career break.

“It is evident that though progress has been made, more work must be done to ensure equal opportunities for women in the workplace. There is a need for continued efforts in fostering a supportive environment, addressing biases and providing avenues for professional development,” said Akshay Munjal, chief executive officer of Hero Vired, in a statement.

The report said that 85 per cent of respondents believe that upskilling can help women keep pace with opportunities in the workplace. Motivated by advancement opportunities and career growth prospects, 65 per cent of women are inclined to invest in upskilling and career development, it said. However, lack of time was cited as the primary barrier for women pursuing upskilling opportunities.