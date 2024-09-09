World Bank experts meet Kerala CM Vijayan, praise state's education reforms

In a significant boost to Kerala's efforts to revamp its higher education system, a team of World Bank experts on Monday met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, praising the state's reforms and expressing interest in a collaborative initiative to draw international students to the state. The World Bank experts, including Nina Arnhold (Global Lead for Tertiary Education), Denis Nikolaev (Senior Education Specialist), and Ambarish Ambuj (Consultant, Education, South Asia Region), met the CM at his office here to discuss a potential partnership, according to an official release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The project seeks to attract foreign students to Kerala and improve the overall higher education system, with a focus on sustainability and social justice.

"The World Bank representatives were impressed by the reforms taking place in the higher education sector. They expressed interest in collaborating with the state Higher Education Council to attract foreign students to Kerala as part of a related project," it said.

The Kerala government welcomed the collaboration, recognising the benefits of working with the World Bank.

The chief minister said the Kerala government is open to working with the World Bank on a project that focuses on improving the quality of higher education, making students more employable, and ensuring that the education system is sustainable and equitable.

Vice Chairman of the state Higher Education Council, Rajan Gurukkal, and International Special Officer Eldho Mathews also attended the meeting.

The World Bank team will visit the Digital University and the College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET) on Tuesday, the release added.