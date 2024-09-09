Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / World Bank experts meet Kerala CM Vijayan, praise state's education reforms

World Bank experts meet Kerala CM Vijayan, praise state's education reforms

The project seeks to attract foreign students to Kerala and improve the overall higher education system, with a focus on sustainability and social justice

world bank experts with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
World bank experts with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | Credit: X/@iprdkerala
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a significant boost to Kerala's efforts to revamp its higher education system, a team of World Bank experts on Monday met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, praising the state's reforms and expressing interest in a collaborative initiative to draw international students to the state.

The World Bank experts, including Nina Arnhold (Global Lead for Tertiary Education), Denis Nikolaev (Senior Education Specialist), and Ambarish Ambuj (Consultant, Education, South Asia Region), met the CM at his office here to discuss a potential partnership, according to an official release.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project seeks to attract foreign students to Kerala and improve the overall higher education system, with a focus on sustainability and social justice.

"The World Bank representatives were impressed by the reforms taking place in the higher education sector. They expressed interest in collaborating with the state Higher Education Council to attract foreign students to Kerala as part of a related project," it said.

The Kerala government welcomed the collaboration, recognising the benefits of working with the World Bank.

The chief minister said the Kerala government is open to working with the World Bank on a project that focuses on improving the quality of higher education, making students more employable, and ensuring that the education system is sustainable and equitable.

More From This Section

PM Modi asks public for more nominations for Padma Awards as deadline nears

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA chargesheets 4, says BJP office first target

India's 247-year-old horse racing club in Chennai stare at closure threat

54th GST council meet LIVE: GST on Cancer drugs reduced to 5%, says FM Sitharaman

NITI Aayog invites EoI for undertaking research on India Innovation Index

Vice Chairman of the state Higher Education Council, Rajan Gurukkal, and International Special Officer Eldho Mathews also attended the meeting.

The World Bank team will visit the Digital University and the College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET) on Tuesday, the release added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India needs more trade, and being inside RCEP is better than staying out

World Bank approves $68 mn cross-border bank lifeline for Pacific Islands

World Bank's suggestion to join RCEP based on flawed projections: GTRI

World Bank raises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.6% earlier

India lags in filling void left by Chinese export retreat: World Bank

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanWorld Bank KeralaKerala governmenteducation

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story