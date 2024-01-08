Home / India News / World Bank to give Rs 2,328 cr for project to divert flood water: Fadnavis

World Bank to give Rs 2,328 cr for project to divert flood water: Fadnavis

Sangli and Kolhapur districts had witnessed flooding in September 2018, and a World Bank team that visited these areas at the time decided to provide aid for the water diversion project, Fadnavis said

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already ruled out the BJP seeking Congress' help in the BMC
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The World Bank has approved financial assistance of Rs 2,328 crore to develop infrastructure to divert flood water from western Maharashtra to Marathwada, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

The state government will contribute Rs 998 crore for the plan, he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The World Bank has approved financial assistance of Rs 2,328 crore for the project that will help in diverting flood water from western Maharashtra to Marathwada, which faces water scarcity," he said in a statement.

Sangli and Kolhapur districts had witnessed flooding in September 2018, and a World Bank team that visited these areas at the time decided to provide aid for the water diversion project, Fadnavis said.

Also Read

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Maha CM announces Rs 45,000 cr package for development of Marathwada

Stop close people from speaking against Marathas: Jarange to Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt working on law to curb 'love jihad', says Fadnavis

Maha to play key role in PM's dream of India's $5 trn economy: Fadnavis

This is what justice feels like: Bilkis Bano after SC verdict on remission

ATF consumption in Dec soars to 47-month high on back of domestic movements

'City of Nawabs' making futuristic stride with green mobility, AI drive

Vehicle scrappage policy key to cutting India steel sector emissions

'Boycott will hit hard as over 200,000 Indians visit Maldives yearly'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Devendra FadnavisWorld Bank MarathwadaMaharashtraFlood in India

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story