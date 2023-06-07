Home / India News / Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A crucial meeting between top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday morning as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month.

It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

Also Read

Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back

WFI row a wake-up call for sports bodies to prioritise women safety

Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia

All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief

Want justice for wrestlers, but after due process of law: Anurag Thakur

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

Kurmis allege conspiracy in Bengal to instigate Santhals against them

IIT Roorkee submits probe report over bridge collapse in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Manipur violence: Kuki community members protest outside Amit Shah's house

Sarita Vihar flyover to undergo repair, carriages closed for 50 days

Topics :Anurag ThakurBajrang PuniaWoman wrestler

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story