Home / India News / Manipur violence: Kuki community members protest outside Amit Shah's house

Manipur violence: Kuki community members protest outside Amit Shah's house

People from Manipur's Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Manipur violence: Kuki community members protest outside Amit Shah's house

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

People from Manipur's Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said.

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans, they said.

Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur violence: What is SoO pact Amit Shah warned of dissolving?

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur govt

Sarita Vihar flyover to undergo repair, carriages closed for 50 days

Temperatures set to rise in Delhi, but heatwave unlikely for next 4-5 days

Industrial development to be encouraged for employment creation: K'taka CM

India and US launch strategic trade dialogue ahead of PM Modi's visit

India logs 214 new Covid-19 cases, active cases decrease to 2,831

Topics :Amit ShahManipur

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story