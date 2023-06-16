Home / India News / Wrestlers want Asian Games trials in Aug, IOA approaches OCA for extension

Wrestlers want Asian Games trials in Aug, IOA approaches OCA for extension

An IOA source confirmed to PTI that the ad-hoc body approached the IOA, which wrote to the OCA, seeking a deadline extension

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers want Asian Games trials in Aug, IOA approaches OCA for extension

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday approached the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), seeking an extension of the July 15 deadline for providing details of the country's wrestling squad for the Asian Games after the protesting grapplers requested the Sports Ministry to conduct trials in August.

The IOA is required to submit lists of squads of all sporting disciplines to the OCA by July 15 and the apex sports body has already asked all the national federations to submit the final names of their respective selected players by June 30.

The protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, are now keen to compete in the Asian Games trials but need time to be in good physical shape, as they hardly got time to prepare due to their long-drawn protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

It has been learnt that the wrestlers wrote a letter to Deputy Sports Secretary SPS Tomar on Friday and the ministry official forwarded the request on Saturday to the ad-hoc body that is managing the WFI affairs at the moment.

An IOA source confirmed to PTI that the ad-hoc body approached the IOA, which wrote to the OCA, seeking a deadline extension.

"Yes we had received the letter that was written by the wrestlers, and accordingly, it was decided that OCA's view can be taken if they are willing to extend the deadline for the wrestlers," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The ad-hoc body was keen to conduct the trials in the last week of June so that the names could be given to the IOA before the June 30 deadline given to all National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

BAJRANG BEGINS PRACTICE AT SAI CENTE IN SONEPAT

==================================

Bajrang, who is the reigning Asian Games champion, has started his training at the Bahalgar SAI centre. He practised with his sparring partner, Jitender Kinha.

If Bajrang gets to compete in the trials, his biggest rival will be Surjeet Kalakal, who is fast rising in the 65kg category. He is the reigning national champion and the U23 Asian champion.

Anuj, who trains at the same akhada where Bajrang also practised in the past, and Vishal Kaliraman, a Chhtarasal Stadium product, are the other competitors, but they are not expected to push a fully-fit Bajrang.

AD-HOC BODY RECEIVES PRESENTATIONS FROM DISPUTED STATE UNITS

=============================================

There are several disaffiliated state wrestling units that are now claiming to be the original bodies. They want to participate in the upcoming WFI elections on July 6. The ad-hoc body had sought an explanation from the previous set-up at WFI to present their status.

"There were applications from Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Haryana , Assam, Tripura and Madhya Pradesh. The ad-hoc body got to know that Tripura was just an associate member of the WFI in the past and had even lost that affiliation.

"Along with Tripura, no merit was found in applications of Bihar (dissolved in 2017), Haryana, Assam and MP. The ad-hoc body is still examining the cases of Maharashta and Telangana," the IOA source said.

WRESTLERS TO MEET TIKAIT BROTHERS

=========================

The protesting wrestlers are expected to meet farmer leaders Rakesh and Naresh Tikait on Saturday during the Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) meet in Haridwar to discuss their future strategy.

A final call on the future of wrestlers' agitation is likely to be taken on Sunday when the wrestlers meet Khap and other farmer leaders.

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

BAI starts trials for Asian Games Selection to be held in Hangzhou, China

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events

Centre forms expert committee to suggest reforms to arbitration law

Philip Green appointed as Australia's next High Commissioner to India

J&K witnessing improvement in security due to counter-terrorist operations

Need collaboration to explore aspects of Indian knowledge systems: Minister

Govt should scrap anti-tobacco warning rules for OTTs: Prahlad Kakkar

Topics :IOAAsian GamesWrestling

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story