The Y 20 Pre Summit Meeting under G20 hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs was concluded on April 28

Y20 meet in Ladakh befitting reply to those spreading fears: Thakur

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Services and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said the successful conclusion of the Y20 pre-summit meeting is a befitting reply to those who tried to spread fear and confusion before the event.

Thakur during Y20 Yuwa Samwad in Ladakh said, "Some people must have felt pain when I said Y20 Pre-Summit was successful. Those who tried to spread fear and confusion before Y20 Pre-Summit in Leh & tried to make statements, I would like to say to them that Y20 Pre-Summit was also held in Leh and was a very successful event."

The Y 20 Pre Summit Meeting under G20 hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs was concluded on April 28.

The three-day event began on April 26 and witnessed more than 100 delegates.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on 1st December 2022 for a period of 1 year i.e. upto 30th November 2023. India's theme for its presidency is enshrined in its civilizational value system of 'Vasudeva kutumbakam'. Hence our theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Under the framework of the G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India will be organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023. Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group is organising discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.

The Y20 Pre-Summit will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people.

Topics :Anurag ThakurG20 meetingLadakh

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

