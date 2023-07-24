Home / India News / Yamuna water level started to recede, says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Yamuna water level started to recede, says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

As per the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level of the Yamuna was at 206.47 metres at 12 noon, more than a metre above the danger mark of 205.33 metres

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
The water level of the Yamuna in the national capital has started receding from Monday morning and there is "nothing to worry about", Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said here.

As per the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level of the Yamuna was at 206.47 metres at 12 noon, more than a metre above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Inspecting the arrangements at relief camps set up in Shahdara district near the Old Yamuna Bridge, Rai said those staying in the tents must stay put until the water level goes down.

"The water level of the Yamuna started going down Monday morning onwards as per reports. There is nothing to worry about. Ample arrangements (including food and toilets) have been made by the government for those affected," Rai said.

He further stated that if the water flow from the Hathnikund barrage remained under control, the level of water in the Yamuna in Delhi would go down very soon.

"Floods in Delhi was the impact of the diversion of water flow towards Delhi from Hathnikund," Rai said, adding that several NGOs have extended support and provided rations to those affected.

The minister later tweeted, "Took stock of the water level of the Yamuna and distributed relief materials to the needy in Shahdra district. Necessary facilities are being provided by the government to all the people living in the relief camps."

The water level of the river at the ORB has been hovering around the danger mark, after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

The CWC data showed the water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 metres at 9 am on Sunday.

Officials of the irrigation and flood control department said heavy rains upstream of Delhi will impact the rehabilitation of affected families in the inundated low-lying areas of the capital and they may have to stay in relief camps for a longer period.

The consequences of the floods have been devastating, with more than 27,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores.

Experts attribute the unprecedented flooding in Delhi to encroachment on the river floodplain, extreme rainfall within a short span of time and silt accumulation that has raised the riverbed.

Topics :Yamuna riverDelhi

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

