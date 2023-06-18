Home / India News / Yoga sessions planned for India's research stations in Arctic, Antarctic

Yoga sessions will be held at India's research stations in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, besides in countries falling along and near the prime meridian line to mark the International Yoga Day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Yoga sessions will be held at India's research stations in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, besides in countries falling along and near the prime meridian line to mark the International Yoga Day on June 21.

The prime meridian (previously called the Greenwich Meridian) is the line of 0 longitude, the starting point for measuring distance both east and west around earth.

"Yoga demonstrations will be performed at Indian Arctic Station -- Himadri and in Antarctic Station -- Bharati along with countries falling along and near the Prime Meridian Line," an Ayush Ministry official said.

Under the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga', yoga will be performed at Indian naval bases, ports and marine vessels in 34 countries including the USA, Russia, Portugal and Morocco, the official said.

India naval ships will be stationed at nine ports around the world and participate in a Common Yoga Protocol demonstration. Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will also organise CYP demonstrations in countries with whom they have signed MoUs, the official said.

Yoga Bharatmala has also been conceptualised under which the Army, Navy and Air Force along with ITBP, BSF, BRO will make a chain of yoga demonstration in unison. Yoga Sagarmala will witness yoga along Indian coast line. There will be yoga demonstration at the flight deck of INS Vikrant.

The global celebration of International Day of Yoga will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on June 21 while the national celebration of will be lead by Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Topics :International YogaAntarctic

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

