Your sacrifices will always inspire us: Congress pays tributes to Indira

The Congress paid tributes on Thursday to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying her sacrifice for the country's unity and integrity will always "inspire us all on the path of public service".

The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here on this day in 1984. Indira Gandhi was India's first woman prime minister. She was born on November 19, 1917.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal here and also visited the former prime minister's memorial on 1, Safdarjung Road.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid rich tributes to her and shared a quote of the former prime minister on serving the country till her last breath.

"Humble tributes to India's first woman prime minister and our ideal, Indira Gandhi ji on her martyrdom day," he said.

Kharge said Indira Gandhi played an important role in maintaining India's unity and integrity, and in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership and foresight.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Panditji's Indu, Bapu's Priyadarshini, fearless, justice-loving -- Indira of India!" "Grandma, your sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country will always inspire us all on the path of public service," he said and shared a video montage on the contributions of Indira Gandhi.

Congress general secretary and Indira Gandhi's granddaughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Your dedication to the country, your sacrifice; the lessons learnt from you and the values ?you imparted will always be our guide. Salute to your martyrdom." The Congress' general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said, "Remembering the supreme sacrifice made by Smt. Indira Gandhi ji, our stalwart PM who gave up her life for the unity and integrity of India." She stood up to all kinds of forces that threatened our national interest, be it enemies across the border or those that brought extremist elements into our society, he said on X.

"Her tenure transformed the life of every single Indian, her contributions have stood the test of time and she is fondly remembered across the country even today," Venugopal added.

On its official X handle, the Congress said, "India's first woman Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi is an example of strength, dedication, courage and powerful leadership." "Hundreds of salutations on the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi ji who gave her all for the unity and integrity of the country," the party said.

Several other Congress leaders also paid homage to Indira Gandhi.