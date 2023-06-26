Home / India News / Finfluencer advertisement using govt logo by YouTube stirs a hornets' nest

Finfluencer advertisement using govt logo by YouTube stirs a hornets' nest

Not an endorsement by the government, clarifies MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Follow Us

A full-page advertisement (ad) by YouTube in two daily newspapers featuring a financial influencer (finfluencer) created an uproar on social media platforms on Monday.
Netizens' comments poured in on the approach of the advertisement, citing the tightening of regulations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for ads issued by registered investment advisors (RIAs).

The advertisement concerned, featuring a finfluencer who has nearly 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube, with the tagline, ‘Trust only the real experts’, created an uproar big enough for the Minister of State for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar to issue a clarification on Twitter.
Financial planners and experts raised questions about the ad’s tagline, which stoked a debate on whether finfluencers were the “real experts” or Sebi-registered advisors.

“Given that these types of advocacy ads could be misinterpreted, I have advised more careful use of government logos in these campaigns by private platforms,” wrote Chandrasekhar, in a post on Twitter.
The ad issued by YouTube used logos of Group of Twenty and MeitY, which led to confusion on whether the government was endorsing finfluencers.

“MeitY encourages all digital platforms to create awareness of safety and trust and accountable internet and is supportive of all genuine campaigns/advocacy for this, but that is not an endorsement,” he added.
Of late, the finfluencers have been at the receiving end amid rising instances of stock price manipulation and pump-and-dump schemes.

Sebi’s new code of ads for RIAs prescribes strict dos and don’ts for them, while there are no specific regulations governing finfluencers. This has prompted several experts to call for a more level playing field.
The new code directs RIAs to not use extensive technical terminologies, refrain from making statements which show projections or assumptions, and restrictions on referring to past performance, among a raft of other measures for investor protection.


Also Read

Immediately fix incorrect map of India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells WhatsApp

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Finfluencers now 'renting' research analyst licences in fear of Sebi action

What's new on YouTube: More ads, including a 30 sec long unskippable on TVs

Rajeev Chandrasekhar denies reports of mandatory lab testing of OS updates

Changing nature of violence in Manipur is a concern: CM Biren Singh

Obama should think about how many Muslim countries he attacked: Rajnath

At 13 days and 3 hours, Biparjoy longest duration cyclone since 1977: IMD

Govt launches Nandi portal for granting NOC for veterinary drugs, vaccines

Rs 60,000 cr required annually for 5 Congress 'guarantees': Karnataka CM

Topics :YouTubeYouTube adRajeev ChandrasekharInfluencer campaign

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story