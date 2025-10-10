Home / India News / YouTube India aims to unlock more growth via shopping, brand tie-ups

YouTube India aims to unlock more growth via shopping, brand tie-ups

Platform sees surge in shopping-related watch time, adds new partners to its affiliate program and expands tools for creator-brand collaborations

YouTube Premium
Soni noted that Indian users are increasingly willing to pay and support creators. | File Image
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Google
With India remaining a major growth market for YouTube globally, the video-sharing platform is looking to unlock further potential through new shopping features and deeper creator-brand collaborations. More than 200 million logged-in users in India made shopping-related searches on YouTube in July alone.
 
“There is so much growth to unlock (in India) at the intersection of high shopping intent and brand needs, including category growth and boosting sales during big events like the Billion Days,” said Gunjan Soni, managing director, India, YouTube, in an interaction with Business Standard. “This will be one of our main focus areas. Adjacent to this, we are also working on creating tools to help brands select creator content and boost it directly from their app interfaces.”
 
Shopping-related watch time surges 250% year-on-year
 
YouTube recorded over a 250 per cent rise in shopping-related watch time in India in February 2025 compared to February 2024. Following this surge, the platform has added Nykaa and Purplle as new partners to its YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program.
 
The program, launched in 2024, allows select creators to monetise their content by tagging products from partner brands such as Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, and Purplle.
 
In May, YouTube announced plans to invest over ₹850 crore to accelerate the growth of Indian creators, artists, and media companies.
 
Currently, more than 40 per cent of eligible creators in India are enrolled in the affiliate program, with over 3 million videos tagged with affiliate products, Soni said at a press briefing.
 
Fan funding, creator monetisation gain traction
 
Soni noted that Indian users are increasingly willing to pay and support creators.
 
“About 45,000 channels in India got supported through fan funding by the end of 2024. Around 100 million channels uploaded a video on YouTube last year, which continues to show us how user and creator boundaries are blurring,” she said.
 
The number of channels earning seven-digit figures or more has grown by 10 per cent year-on-year, while around 15,000 channels have crossed the one million subscriber mark — underscoring the growing fandom and monetisation potential within India’s creator ecosystem.
 
YouTube Shorts, connected TV see rapid expansion
 
As of September 2025, YouTube Shorts had nearly 650 million logged-in users, while the platform’s connected TV (CTV) user base reached over 75 million.
 
Soni added that YouTube’s large-screen ecosystem has been its fastest-growing surface for nearly five years, reflecting changing consumption habits as viewers shift between mobile and connected devices.
 

Topics :YouTube Indiashopping

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

