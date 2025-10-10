YouTube India aims to unlock more growth via shopping, brand tie-ups

With India remaining a major growth market for YouTube globally, the video-sharing platform is looking to unlock further potential through new shopping features and deeper creator-brand collaborations. More than 200 million logged-in users in India made shopping-related searches on YouTube in July alone.

“There is so much growth to unlock (in India) at the intersection of high shopping intent and brand needs, including category growth and boosting sales during big events like the Billion Days,” said Gunjan Soni, managing director, India, YouTube, in an interaction with Business Standard. “This will be one of our main focus areas. Adjacent to this, we are also working on creating tools to help brands select creator content and boost it directly from their app interfaces.”

Shopping-related watch time surges 250% year-on-year YouTube recorded over a 250 per cent rise in shopping-related watch time in India in February 2025 compared to February 2024. Following this surge, the platform has added Nykaa and Purplle as new partners to its YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program. The program, launched in 2024, allows select creators to monetise their content by tagging products from partner brands such as Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, and Purplle. In May, YouTube announced plans to invest over ₹850 crore to accelerate the growth of Indian creators, artists, and media companies. Currently, more than 40 per cent of eligible creators in India are enrolled in the affiliate program, with over 3 million videos tagged with affiliate products, Soni said at a press briefing.

Fan funding, creator monetisation gain traction Soni noted that Indian users are increasingly willing to pay and support creators. “About 45,000 channels in India got supported through fan funding by the end of 2024. Around 100 million channels uploaded a video on YouTube last year, which continues to show us how user and creator boundaries are blurring,” she said. The number of channels earning seven-digit figures or more has grown by 10 per cent year-on-year, while around 15,000 channels have crossed the one million subscriber mark — underscoring the growing fandom and monetisation potential within India’s creator ecosystem.