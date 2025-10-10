Delhi govt launches innovation challenge of ₹50 lakh to curb air pollution

The Delhi government has announced cash rewards of up to Rs 50 lakh for innovators and researchers who develop effective and scalable solutions to curb air pollution in the city.
During a press conference on Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched an innovation challenge for pollution reduction solutions, inviting individuals, startups, and research institutions to submit ideas aimed at reducing particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) emissions.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which is spearheading the programme, has invited proposals from innovators, technology developers, R&D institutions, universities, and registered entities across India.
The challenge will focus on two main areas - reducing emissions from BS-IV or below BS-IV vehicles and capturing PM2.5 and PM10 particles from the ambient air, Sirsa said.
The selection process will involve three stages: a preliminary scrutiny by the DPCC, a technical review and field trials by an independent committee, and final validation by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) or equivalent bodies.
Projects shortlisted after the second stage will receive a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, while those recommended to the Delhi government after final testing will receive Rs 50 lakh each.
Over the past few years, the government has rolled out several measures to curb pollution, including the deployment of anti-smog guns, bio-mining of legacy waste dumps, large-scale Yamuna cleaning drives, and the use of advanced waste treatment facilities, Sirsa added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
