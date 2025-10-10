Home / India News / BITS Pilani develops flexible gold electrodes for cardiac detection

BITS Pilani develops flexible gold electrodes for cardiac detection

Researchers design thin, low-cost gold electrodes that detect cardiac troponin I and uric acid in saliva, paving the way for portable, point-of-care diagnostics

World Heart Day 2025, heart disease prevention, cardiovascular health
The electrodes are 50 nanometres thick, exhibit crystalline morphology, and can be produced in about 2.5 hours. | (Photo: Freepik)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Researchers at BITS Pilani Hyderabad’s MMNE Lab have developed thin, flexible gold electrodes capable of detecting cardiac troponin I (cTnI) — a biomarker for heart attacks — and uric acid in human saliva.
 
The development, published in the Chemical Engineering Journal, offers a portable alternative to conventional laboratory-based cardiac tests and could be used in settings with limited infrastructure.
 
The device is currently under evaluation in collaboration with startups, hospitals, and government agencies. Discussions are ongoing with regulatory bodies such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for clinical trials and certification. The team is also exploring applications beyond cardiac biomarkers, including kidney and liver diagnostics, and plans to seek regulatory approval in international markets.
 
Low-cost fabrication and flexibility across materials
 
The electrodes were fabricated using physical vapour deposition (PVD) on flexible substrates such as photo paper and polyimide, as well as conventional silicon and glass. The process does not require lithography or multiple solvents, reducing fabrication time and complexity.
 
The electrodes are 50 nanometres thick, exhibit crystalline morphology, and can be produced in about 2.5 hours.
 
High sensitivity, stability and multi-biomarker potential
 
The sensors were tested for sensitivity and selectivity. Cardiac troponin I could be detected at concentrations as low as 0.85 ng/mL, while uric acid detection from saliva samples was possible at 0.30 mM. The electrodes showed minimal interference from other biomolecules, including ascorbic acid, dopamine, and common ions.
 
Stability tests indicated functionality for at least one month under storage conditions. Recovery rates for uric acid from human saliva samples ranged between 95 and 98 per cent.
 
The electrodes are compatible with commercial portable potentiostats, enabling electrochemical measurements outside conventional laboratories. While reusable, single-use applications are recommended for medical testing.
 
Designed for scalability and portable health monitoring
 
“The electrodes are designed to be flexible and compatible with multiple substrates, which allows testing outside standard laboratory setups,” said Sanket Goel, Birla Chair Professor and Head, Centre for Research Excellence in Semiconductor Technologies. “We focused on creating a fabrication method that is straightforward and can be scaled for low-cost production.”
 
Although the electrodes use gold, the thickness is only 50 nanometres. On paper-based substrates, the reported cost per electrode is around ₹10–20. Mass production using printing techniques could bring the cost down to below ₹1 per electrode.
 
The PVD-based fabrication method allows adaptation for other biomarkers through surface modification and integration with flexible electronics, supporting industrial-scale manufacturing of low-cost biosensors.
 
Next steps: scaling up, trials, and connected diagnostics
 
The research team plans to scale production using printed electronics methods and conduct larger clinical trials. Data from the device can be transmitted to cloud platforms for remote analysis.
 
Potential applications include clinical settings, portable health monitoring devices, and remote diagnostic centres, enabling decentralised testing without the need for specialised personnel or laboratory infrastructure.
 
The project involves Sanket Goel and a team of postdoctoral and doctoral researchers, including Aniket, Parvati, and Sonal.  The broader research focuses on three areas:
 
ECG-based detection using single-lead devices with machine learning
 
Biomarker detection through electrochemical sensors
 
Cardiac cell-on-chip studies for drug response and toxicity testing
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Assam govt announces results for 7,650 Grade III recruitment posts

SC reserves verdict on green firecracker sale, use across Delhi-NCR

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

Suniel Shetty moves Bombay HC seeking protection of his personality rights

In space, nationality fades; humanity comes first: Shubhanshu Shukla

Topics :BITSATgraphite electrode companiesCardiac arrest

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story