Youtuber Agastya Chauhan dies in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Youtuber Agastya Chauhan dies in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway at the age of 22. Police handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Youtuber Agastya Chauhan dies in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Popular YouTuber and Bike rider, Agastya Chauhan, died today at the age of 22 in a tragic road accident. Agastya was heading to Delhi from Agra on the Yamuna Expressway with his four friends when he met with the accident. He has more than 1.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
According to the reports, his bike hit the divider causing him to lose control and suffered a fatal accident. The accident was so intense that his helmet shattered, resulting in some very serious injuries on his head. Due to head injuries, he lost consciousness and died on the spot, despite the best efforts of emergency services.

As soon as police received the information about the accident, they rushed to the accident spot, where they found the YouTuber dead. The police sent the body to the Kailash Hospital in Jewar, Greater Noida, for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the dead body was headed over to the family.
Investigating officer, Yogesh Kumar said that Chauhan was riding a Kawasaki Ninja bike with his four friends when his bike rammed into a divider.

One of his friends claims that it was a hit-and-run case, and he was hit by a speeding truck from behind. The police are trying to get a clue by examining the footage from CCTV cameras and Agastya's helmet camera, which was also damaged in the accident.
Chauhan, who belongs to Dehradun, has been booked under several IPC sections and the motor vehicle act for performing dangerous stunts on the city roads of Dehradun. He was also on the list of 12 bloggers identified by Dehradun traffic police for endangering public safety with their stunts.

Topics :YouTuberBike ridingroad accident

First Published: May 05 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

