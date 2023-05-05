Home / India News / Assam CM directs Cachar admin to take care of displaced Manipur families

Assam CM directs Cachar admin to take care of displaced Manipur families

Manipur has witnessed violence since Wednesday with clashes between tribals and the majority Meitei community that has displaced over 9,000 people

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday directed the Cachar district administration to take care of Manipur violence-affected families that have sought refuge in the state.

"Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families," the CM tweeted.

Sarma said he was in constant touch with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh.

"I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," he said in the micro-blogging site.

Manipur has witnessed violence since Wednesday with clashes between tribals and the majority Meitei community that has displaced over 9,000 people.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation, after 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaManipurAssam

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

