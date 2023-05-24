Home / India News / Zimbabwe ranked world's most miserable country; here's where India stands

Unemployment was the leading source of unhappiness in the United States, which ranked 134th on Steve Hanke's Annual Misery Index list

Zimbabwe ranked world's most miserable country; here's where India stands

Economist Steve Hanke named Zimbabwe as the 'most miserable country' on his Steve Hanke’s Annual Misery Index (HAMI), ranking it 157.

He said that Zimbabwe received the ranking due to inflation and economic mismanagement which has led to dissatisfaction among Zimbabweans.

Hanke assigns a HAMI score for each country by forming an equation using metrics like unemployment, inflation, bank-lending rates, and the percentage change in the gross domestic product (GDP).

"Thanks to stunning inflation, high unemployment, high lending rates, and anemic real GDP growth, Zimbabwe clocks in as the WORLD'S MOST MISERABLE COUNTRY in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index. Need I say more?" Hanke tweeted.


Meanwhile, India came in at number 103 on the list, with unemployment adding to the country's woes.

Unemployment was the leading source of unhappiness in the United States, which ranked 134th. Finland, which is well-known for consistently ranking first in the World Happiness Report, was ranked 109th on the misery index.

"The human condition lies on a vast spectrum between miserable and happy," Hanke was quoted by the New York Post as stating.

Hanke believes that stimulating economic growth is the key to alleviating a country's unhappiness caused by things such as excessive inflation, high borrowing rates, and unemployment.

He emphasised that evaluating different countries’ metrics can provide valuable insights into the happiness or sadness experienced by people around the world.

Hanke's estimate is a modified version of the misery index developed by Arthur Okun, an economist who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors under former US President Lyndon B Johnson.

