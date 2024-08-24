Zydus Lifesciences to have 50% stake in Sterling Biotech from Perfect Day

Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has inked a pact with Perfect Day Inc to acquire 50 per cent stake in Sterling Biotech.

As part of the deal, Perfect Day Inc, a Temasek portfolio company, will sell its 50 per cent shareholding in Sterling Biotech for an undisclosed amount.

Post the transaction, Sterling Biotech will become a 50:50 joint venture with equal representation on the Board, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Financial details of the deal were not shared.

The JV will establish a manufacturing facility to manufacture fermented animal-free protein to cater to the global markets, it added.