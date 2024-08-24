Govt made petitioner approach HC to derail MVA bandh: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government used its favourite petitioner to approach the court to stop the bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi against the Badlapur sexual assault. Talking to reporters, Raut said the bandh called by MVA partners was going to be 100 per cent successful and it would not have portended positively for the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with a Maharashtra bandh on August 24 or any future date over the Badlapur school sexual assault incident.

The government made its favourite petitioner file a petition in the court against the bandh, Raut said.

He was referring to activist and lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who approached the court against the bandh.

Where is democracy in the country if our voices are going to be suppressed? The bandh was a manifestation of the anger in the minds of people, he said. It will be the responsibility of the court and the petitioner if there are any such cases in the future, he said.

The MVA has said that it will respect the court's order but will go ahead with peaceful demonstrations across the state.

The alleged sexual abuse of two 4-year-old girls by a male attendant at a school in Badlapur of Thane district had triggered a massive protest in the town on Tuesday.