Home / Companies / News / Bharat Biotech, Bilthoven Biologicals collaborate for oral polio vaccines

Bharat Biotech, Bilthoven Biologicals collaborate for oral polio vaccines

Bharat Biotech is a leading biotech company based in India and is a global supplier of vaccines and biotherapeutics

KRISHNA ELLA, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech and Bilthoven Biologicals, a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India, on Tuesday announced a partnership to produce and supply Oral Polio Vaccines worldwide.

Through this agreement, Bharat Biotech will procure drug substances from Bilthoven Biologicals for the production of oral polio vaccines to be distributed both domestically and internationally. The collaboration will also involve jointly obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals to commercially manufacture OPVs in India using the drug substances produced in the Netherlands.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Speaking on this, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India, stated, “We are delighted to join forces with Bharat Biotech to reinforce the global supply of polio vaccines. Our vision is to eradicate Polio worldwide, taking a crucial step towards reducing the impact of this deadly disease on vulnerable populations.”

Commenting on the same, Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, “Oral polio vaccines have been an integral part of the Government of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme for several decades, with Bharat Biotech being one of the largest suppliers to immunisation programmes across the world. This collaboration between Bharat Biotech and Bilthoven Biologicals exemplifies cooperation between vaccine companies, ensuring a secure supply of oral polio vaccines and fortifies the nation’s mission to eradicate polio.”

Bharat Biotech is a leading biotech company based in India and is a global supplier of vaccines and biotherapeutics. With a vast portfolio of vaccines, the company has manufactured and supplied over nine billion vaccine doses globally.

Serum Institute of India is a global leader in vaccine production. Established in 1966, the company is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. Bilthoven Biologicals was established after the privatisation of NVI (Netherlands). Bilthoven Biologicals was acquired by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group in 2012. This acquisition provided Serum Institute with access to technology and expertise for making injectable polio vaccines.

Also Read

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

Private hospitals hesitate to procure Covid-19 vaccine amidst JN.1 surge

Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney ink MoU for vaccine research

Shot stories: Meet Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella, the man behind Covaxin

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

PepsiCo to invest Rs 1,226 crore to set up new facility in Madhya Pradesh

HMSI reports 81% surge in domestic sales at 358,151 units in March

Byju's laying off employees via phone calls, dropping notice period: Report

Bharat Biotech, Bilthoven Biologicals collaborate for oral polio vaccines

Zomato gets service tax demand and penalty order of Rs 184 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharat BiotechBiotechnologyVaccineHealth sector

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story