2025: When rural optimism rose but farm returns stayed under pressure

In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, where rural markets form a significant base, growth slowed to 7.7 per cent in the July–September quarter. However, according to NIQ (formerly NielsenIQ), rural FMCG growth outpaced urban markets for the seventh consecutive quarter.

“The Indian FMCG sector continues to demonstrate resilience. While urban recovery is gaining traction, particularly in smaller towns, rural demand remains the cornerstone of volume expansion,” says Sharangpani Pant, head of customer success-FMCG, NIQ India. “E-commerce continues to be a key growth engine, especially in the top eight metros. With inflation easing, the outlook for consumption remains optimistic and the impact of GST changes on consumption is expected in the next two quarters,” he adds.