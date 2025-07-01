Home / Industry / Agriculture / 4.5% more households demand work under MGNREGA in June, shows data

4.5% more households demand work under MGNREGA in June, shows data

Kharif acreage was almost 11 per cent more than last year till June 30 while paddy acreage was nearly 48 per cent more than the same period last year

Meanwhile, the MGNREGA website showed that till June around ₹26,000 crore has been spent on the scheme which is 30.23 per cent of the total budgeted amount of ₹86,000 crore in the financial year 2026.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST
Households demanding work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) saw a 4.5 per cent jump in June, when compared to the same month last year. Around 27.59 million households had sought work under the scheme in June this year, while the number was 26.39 million in June 2024, data sourced from the website on July 1 showed. 
 
In May this year, around 28.32 million households had sought work under the scheme, which means there was a dip sequentially in June as monsoon arrived early in several parts of the country spurring sowing of kharif crops.  
 
Kharif acreage was almost 11 per cent more than last year till June 30 while paddy acreage was nearly 48 per cent more than the same period last year. The MGNREGA website showed that till June around ₹26,000 crore has been spent on the scheme which is 30.23 per cent of the total budgeted amount of ₹86,000 crore in the FY26.  
 
   
 
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

