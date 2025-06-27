Home / Industry / Agriculture / Non-crop sectors gain GVO share as livestock rises, crop dips: Mospi

Livestock, fishing and aquaculture raised their GVO share between FY12 and FY24, while the crop sector's share fell though it remains the largest contributor

The GVO of livestock products rose from ₹4.88 trillion in 2011–12 to ₹9.19 trillion in 2023–24, making it one of the fastest-growing components of agriculture and allied activitiess. (Photo: PTI)
Sanjeeb MukherjeeShiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:33 PM IST
The share of the non-crop sector — namely livestock, fishing and aquaculture — continued to grow in the overall gross value of output (GVO) for agriculture and allied activities from 2011-12 to 2023-24, showed a recent report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
 
However, it added that the share of the crop sector fell at constant prices though it still remained the bigger contributor.
 
The crop sector’s share in overall GVO for agriculture and allied activities at constant prices has fallen from 62.4 per cent in 2011-12 to 54.1 per cent in 2023-24. That of livestock has risen from 25.6 per cent to 31.2 per cent.
 
Fishing and aquaculture’s share has risen from 4.2 per cent in 2011-12 to almost 7 per cent in 2023-24.
 
Non-crop sector’s share in the overall agriculture and allied activities GVO has been consistently rising since the last few decades. This is reinforcing the growing importance of livestock, forestry and fishing in agriculture. 
 
The GVO of livestock products has increased from ₹4.88 trillion in 2011-12 to ₹9.19 trillion in 2023-24, making it one of the fastest-growing components of agriculture and allied activities, the report said.
 
Milk remained dominant in this sector in 2023-24, though its share has decreased from 67.2 per cent to 65.9 per cent during 2011-12 to 2023-24.
 
Share of meat in total GVO of the livestock sector increased from 19.7 per cent to 24.1 per cent during 2011-12 to 2023-24 (at constant prices), the report showed.
 
The share of inland fish in the overall GVO has decreased from 57.7 to 50.2 per cent whereas the share of marine fish has increased from 42.3 per cent to 49.8 per cent, the report said.
 
The report also showed that bananas have outstripped mangoes to become the most valuable contributor to the GVO in fruits during 2023-24. Mango was the top contributor consistently from 2011-12 to 2021-22, the report showed.
 
In 2023-24, the value of output from mangoes was ₹461 billion while that from bananas was ₹471 billion.
 
Overall, the GVO from agriculture and allied sectors at constant prices rose steadily from ₹19.08 trillion in 2011-12 to ₹29.49 trillion in 2023-24, recording a growth of almost 55 per cent.
 
Crop sector, with GVO at ₹15.95 trillion, remains the largest contributor to total GVO (at constant prices) of agriculture and allied sectors with a share of 54.1 per cent in 2023-24. Cereals and fruits and vegetables together accounted for 52.5 per cent of total crop GVO in 2023-24.
 
Five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana contributed nearly 53 per cent of the GVO (at constant prices) for cereals in 2023-24.
 
With reduced share (18.6 per cent in 2011-12 to 17.2 per cent in 2023-24), Uttar Pradesh maintained its position as the country’s top producer of cereals in value terms.
 

Topics :agriculture economyLivestock farminglivestock insurance schemeagricultural traders

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

