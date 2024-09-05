Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / 49% jump in kharif onion acreage to help cool prices in coming months

49% jump in kharif onion acreage to help cool prices in coming months

Govt starts discounted onion sale at Rs 35/kg in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai

onion, onions
Onions (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre today expressed hope that onion availability would improve in the coming months due to a nearly 49 per cent jump in the kharif sowing area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This would help in cooling down the prices.
To control the rates, it also started the first phase of retail sales of onion at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg to provide relief to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai consumers from today.
 

More From This Section

Agriculture policy almost ready, says Punjab CM Mann amid farmers protest

Farmers body AIKCC urges state govts to frame comprehensive agri policy

Govt launches Rs 750 cr fund AgriSure for support to agriculture startups

Premium

Syngenta may look to increase manufacturing under Make in India: CEO

Need to remove basmati rice floor price to boost shipments, say exporters

Meanwhile, the government said in a statement that, as per data compiled by the Department of Agriculture, till August 26, 290,000 hectares have been covered under kharif onion as against 194,000 hectares during the corresponding period last year.
Moreover, around 3.8 million tonnes of onions are in the storage of farmers and traders.
It also said that price realisation by onion farmers during the just-concluded rabi season has been better compared to last year as mandi prices remained in the range of Rs 1,230 – Rs 2,578 per quintal as compared to Rs 693 – Rs 1,205 per quintal last year.
Similarly, the average buffer procurement price this year was Rs 2,833 per quintal as against Rs 1,724 per quintal last year.
As store-worthy onions are procured for the buffer, the procurement prices of onions have always been higher than the prevailing modal price.
On the retail sales, the official statement said that NCCF and NAFED, which are maintaining a buffer stock of 0.47 tonnes of onion on behalf of the government, will undertake the retail sale through their stores and mobile vans.
Onion will be sold at 38 retail points in Delhi-NCR and at Parel and Malad in Mumbai.
The onion will also be sold at a subsidised rate on e-commerce platforms and outlets of Kendriya Bhandar and Mother Dairy's SAFAL in major consumption areas.
Currently, retail prices of onion are ruling over Rs 60 per kg, depending on the quality and locality in the national capital.
In the coming days, more cities will be covered under the cheap onion sale.
The second phase, beginning next week, will cover key capital cities like Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Raipur. The pan-India sale will happen from the third week of September.
Average Retail Price of Onions (In Rs/kg)
      
       
State 5-Sep 1 month-back % Change
Delhi 60 45 33.3
Maharashtra 51 38 34.2
West Bengal 51 43 18.6
Uttar Pradesh 45 41 9.8
       
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs
      
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Uneven rains, water-intensive crops: Kharif yield concerns mount in UP

Monsoon rains likely to be prolonged, threatening crop harvesting

Rains likely to spell trouble for kharif acreage in India, shows data

Kharif sowing up 2.3% at 81.18 million hectares from last year, shows data

Timely onset of monsoon leads to speedy kharif crop sowing in Rajasthan

Topics :kharif croponion productionOnion crisisonion pricesonion price rise

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story