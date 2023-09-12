Home / Industry / Agriculture / 685 farmer suicides in Marathwada so far; agri min's home district on top

The arid region in central Maharashtra consists of eight districts -- Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Latur

Press Trust of India Aurangabad
The highest number of farmer suicides in the region at 186 was reported from Beed district, said the report

As many as 685 farmers have committed suicide this year till August 31 in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, according to an official report, with the highest deaths at 186 reported from Beed, the home district of state Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde.

The arid region in central Maharashtra consists of eight districts -- Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Latur.

As per a report of the Divisional Commissioner's office here, 685 cultivators have ended their lives between January 1 and August 31, 2023, in the region and 294 of these deaths took place in three monsoon months alone (June to August).

Marathwada is currently facing 20.7 per cent rainfall deficit. The region has so far received 455.4 mm of rainfall (till September 11) as against 574.4 mm of average monsoon showers (during period under review), an official said.

The highest number of farmer suicides in the region at 186 was reported from Beed district, said the report.

Beed is the home district of rebel NCP leader Munde, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2 as a cabinet minister and was given the agriculture portfolio around two weeks later.

Beed district is followed by Osmanabad (113 farmer suicides), Nanded (110), Aurangabad (95), Parbhani (58), Latur (51), Jalna (50) and Hingoli (22), said the report.

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

