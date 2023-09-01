Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sowing of paddy rises around 4% and pulses down 8.53% this season

Sowing of paddy rises around 4% and pulses down 8.53% this season

A report by Bank of Baroda pegs upto 4 per cent rise in kharif rice output, but 12 pc decline in pulses production

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Tur or arhar production the BoB report said could be down by 5-6 per cent as compared to last year

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sowing of kharif crops almost ended with paddy acreage standing at around 3.73 per cent more than the same period last year, while area under pulses was down 8.53 per cent during the week ended September 1.

All eyes are now on how the rains will fare in the coming weeks as most standing crops in big states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Karnataka are facing moisture stress.
 
The stress is due to record deficit in August rains, which cumulatively was the lowest since 1901.
 
The Met department, in its September 2023 forecast issued earlier during the week, said that rains during the month could be normal at 91-109 per cent of the long period average (LPA). The LPA for September is 167.9 mm. It is around 19 per cent of the total seasonal rainfall.
 
Overall, the total kharif acreage was around 108 million hectares, which was nearly the same as the area covered last year.
Meanwhile, a crop-wise projection by Bank of Baroda said that a pick up in rice sowing has ensured that the output may improve marginally this year.

But, production of pulses is estimated to fall as it looks unlikely that the sowing area will change significantly. Production of oilseeds and sugarcane, the report said, will only be slightly higher than last year.
 
It said that swift supply-side interventions from the government have helped in keeping price pressures from spiraling, but risks remain from de-anchoring inflation expectations.

“We continue to maintain our inflation forecast for FY24 at 5.5 per cent, but do see upside risks,” the report said.


Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

Ashok Gehlot plans to ramp up micro irrigation system in Rajasthan

Farmers to be 'urja daata' as demand for ethanol to grow in India: Gadkari

Soyabean crop good so far, any delay in monsoon may hit productivity: SOPA

Politics of Maharashtra heats up as govt imposes 40% export duty on onion

No farmer needs to worry on onion issue, says minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Topics :Bank of BarodaIndian monsoonKharif output

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story